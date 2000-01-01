Local Distinguished Young Women prepare for state competition

On Sunday, Jan. 7 the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) winners from Pulaski, Cass and Fulton counties attended the Mayor’s Reception in Kokomo. They received their engraved medallion and met the people who will be helping with the state level competition in February. Also in attendance were the 19 other participants vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana with their families. Allie Sanders of West Central High School, Emily Sanchez of Logansport High School and Breana Amezquita of Caston High School won their local titles back in November. They now have the opportunity to win even more scholarship money. Any participant making the Top 10 has traditionally received at least $500. Last year, DYW of Indiana awarded a total of $29,000 in scholarships.