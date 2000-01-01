Local governments required to live stream meetings in 2025

Per a new state law signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, all government meetings in Indiana will be required to be live streamed or recorded starting July 1 in an effort to increase transparency. House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1167 was signed by the governor in May. It pertains to school boards as well as any state, county, city, town and township governing bodies who conduct regular meetings. The law states that the meetings will have to be streamed live on a public platform and a copy of the meeting's recording will have to be archived. During a regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Medaryville Town Council discussed the new law and noted that they will need to look into purchasing a speaker and some microphones for meetings.