Local health officials say COVID-19 cases have 'gotten out of hand'

Terri Hansen with the Pulaski County Health Department and Pulaski Memorial Hospital Communications Director Brian Ledley brought forth their concerns about COVID-19 in the county at a regular commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7. At the time of the meeting, Hansen reported to the commissioners that there is a total of 1,466 cases with a 20 case average a day. There have been 35 breakthrough cases, or positive COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals, but she highlighted that those individuals have not gotten nearly as sick as those who were unvaccinated. Ledley cited that at Pulaski Memorial Hospital they are noticing a lot of "pandemic fatigue" such as people going through the screening processes and omitting information or not telling the truth about their symptoms or if they have been around someone who has tested positive.