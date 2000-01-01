Local history student digs into Indiana’s past in DNR internship
By:
Megan Galbreath
To an untrained eye, the rock formation in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest appears to be just an outcropping of Indiana limestone. However, armed with a map showing 3-D representation of the area, and overlaid with plat maps from the 19th century, Brandy Hayes-Manning sees the hidden gem beneath: an abandoned lime kiln, used to heat limestone and convert it to quicklime for farming. Hayes-Manning, who lives in Winamac, worked with the mapping project as part of an internship with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) historic preservation and archeology department this summer.
