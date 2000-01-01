Local jail could soon see federal inmates

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine had positive news for the Pulaski County Council Monday evening.

Richwine has been working to establish the jail as a location that can house federal inmates.

It was estimated that the jail could hold about 20 federal inmates. Richwine said housing the federal inmates will bring in more money than if the jail houses state inmates. There is a three-year contract that is signed when housing federal inmates, according to Richwine.

Richwine said the inmates that will be held in the county will not be released in the county.