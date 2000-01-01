Local property tax collection commences

Pulaski County Treasurer Teresa Bryant recently advised that property tax bills have been mailed out. The spring collection will be from Wednesday, April 3 to Friday, May 10. Starting April 3, for easier accessibility, the treasurer's office will be collecting payments in the lobby of the Pulaski County Highway Garage (located at 1131 N. US 35, Winamac) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals may still drop off payments at the treasurer's temporary location at the annex (125 S. Riverside Dr., Winamac) if they wish to do so. The treasurer's office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.