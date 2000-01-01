Local school superintendents keep close eye on legislative session

School superintendents across the state are watching several bills in this legislative session that could have big impacts on their future.

The rash of education bills could greatly influence school funding and teacher evaluations. Of the bills, there are three that are standing out to local school superintendents — House Bill 1143 or the small schools grants, Senate Bill 106 in regards to the average daily maintenance count of students, and House Bill 1009 that would change the way school funding is spent.

House Bill 1143 or the small school grants was authored by Rep. William Friend (District 23), and co-authored by Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Rep. Terry Goodin (District 66). The bill re-establishes a small school grant for school corporations having a current average daily membership of less than 2,400. Schools that have an enrollment of 1,001 or less could apply for $200 per student. Schools with more than 1,001 to 2,400 could receive $100 per student.

Gutwein said he co-authored House Bill 1143 because rural schools are hurting while it appears that urban schools are the beneficiaries of the current state formula.

Approximately 178 school corporations in the state would qualify for the small school grant in 2018 and about 180 school corporations would qualify in 2019, according to the fiscal impact statement. Charter schools will not be eligible for the grant.

West Central School Corporation Superintendent Don Street said if the bill passes it would make a significant impact on the school budget. West Central would qualify for $200 per student under the current structure of the proposed bill which equates to about $160,000.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation saw a fall student count of about 1,262 which would qualify the corporation to receive about $100 per student. Superintendent Dan Foster is in support of the bill and has contacted local legislatures to ensure they know his opinion.

Funding for the bill could come from the state general fund and would be available for a period beginning July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2019. A fiscal impact statement on the bill estimates the cost to be about $27.3 million for 2018 and $27.5 for 2019.

Gutwein expects the bills to receive hearings in the next week. At this time, Gutwein is not sure if it will be included in the budget or would be a stand-alone bill.

Another bill that benefits local schools is Senate Bill 106 or the average daily maintenance bill, authored by Sen. Randall Head (District 18). It will allow schools to submit the greater of the two attendance counts to receive more funding. Each year there are two average daily membership counts — in September and February.

According to the fiscal impact statement, 298 school corporations would see an increase in revenues with the proposed bill. Schools would receive an additional $9.8 million in 2018 and in 2019.

In September 2015 the school counted approximately 815.5 students. In February 2016, the same school year, the corporation counted 822.5 students. The number changed again at the beginning of this school year in September 2016 when 825 students were counted. That number fluctuated again this February, when 806 students were accounted for. The fluctuation depends on the number of students that graduate, move out of the area and start kindergarten.

House Bill 1009 is another bill Street and Foster are closely watching. The bill will eliminate the school general fund and create an eduction fund. The operations fund will replace the capital projects fund, transportation fund and school bus replacement fund, while the debt service fund will remain the same.

Along with the three bills, Foster said he is watching Senate Bill 35, a bill regarding teacher evaluations. The bill would allow corporations to choose whether or not test scores are part of teacher evaluations. He also understands there is talk about encouraging teachers who have a master’s degree with extra pay. Currently if a teacher earns their master’s they receive a one-time benefit.

Gutwein said there hasn’t been a lot of activity with the bills just yet because of the budget work that is occurring. He expects more hearings in the next week.