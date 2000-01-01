Locke to fill Pulaski County Council seat

The Pulaski County Clerk's office has announced the winner of the Republican caucus to fill the vacated District 3 seat for Pulaski County Council is Jerome C (Jerry) Locke. Locke is a former Pulaski County Commissioner. The vacated seat had resulted after councilman Brian M. Young had turned in his resignation from his position on the county council in June. On Friday, July 1, Young signed and turned in the proper paperwork to the county clerk's office, officially withdrawing himself from the ballot in November. Locke will also fill the ballot vacancy for the November General Election.