Lower rate increase made possible through Winamac planning

Winamac residents who are serviced by the town water system will soon see an increase in rates but the splash doesn’t compare to the tidal wave that could have occurred.

Before the regular Winamac Town Council meeting on Dec. 11, a public hearing was held regarding a proposed water rate increase.

During the public hearing, Eric Walsh, from Umbaugh, certified public accountants, discussed the estimated cost of the wellhead project, $1.6 million, and how that will affect the water rates.

Walsh said to cover that cost there will be less than a 9-percent increase on the water bills. He estimated that with the average household there will be about a $3 increase a month.