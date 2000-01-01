Lt. Austin gives first Eastern Pulaski SRO report

In his first SRO report, Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation School Resource Officer (SRO) Lieutenant Ryan Austin told the school board that he believes the new school year is off to a good start so far. He explained to the board that to date there have been 70 recorded interactions with students. Those encounters are not necessarily all negative, they are just interactions that needed to be formally recorded. He documents those on a tracking system, called the SRO App, which is used by SROs across the nation. Lt. Austin advised that majority of the interactions that he has with kids are either related to home issues or threats. In regards to vaping, a now more common concern in schools across the United States, he said that they are now seeing a sharp decline in students bringing vapes to school. He said that as of right now, there have only been two recorded issues with vapes all year.