Lt. Governor Crouch commemorates Pulaski County on Broadband Ready designation

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Pulaski County on Wednesday, May 25 to help recognize and celebrate the county's Broadband Ready Community designation and Winamac's Smart Rural designation. Pulaski County was announced as a Broadband Ready community in February of this year. The Broadband Ready Communities program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The official certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that broadband is crucial to economic development in Pulaski County as a whole. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch highlighted that broadband will not only improve the quality of life of current residents, but will also help attract new people and new opportunities to the county.