Main Street takes center stage at Economic Development Summit

John Bry, coordinator of Main Street Oakland County, Michigan.

Megan Galbreath
“The Main Street approach was born to blend economic development and historic preservation together. When you think about your heritage and culture of your community, you think about downtown, neighborhoods and what features are unique to you." - John Bry

Along with the annual State of the County Economy address, guests to the 2024 Pulaski County Economic Development Summit also heard a special presentation about Main Street organizations. This year's guest speaker was John Bry, the coordinator of the only recognized county-level Main Street organization in the country – Main Street Oakland County. Oakland County is in Michigan, a principal county of the Detroit metropolitan area, containing the bulk of Detroit's northern suburbs. According to Bry, Indiana Main Street has a four point approach – design, organization, promotion and economic vitality. During his presentation, Bry went through the many reasons why downtowns matter. One of those reasons is that it is a hub for small business and entrepreneurship. He also mentioned that downtowns tell the story of our community's past, while also looking into the future.

