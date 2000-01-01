Maintenance department working with no funding

Pulaski County Council members called for emergency funds to be spent as it appears the county maintenance department is at a loss of funds.

At a regular meeting Monday evening, county maintenance director Jeff Johnston made two requests including an additional appropriation and to transfer funds. The first request was for an additional appropriation to the county building structures and repair fund in the amount of about $50,000.

County council president Jay Sullivan Jr. questioned if the additional appropriation was advertised. Johnston said he was unsure if it was but he recalls filling out the paperwork.

Sullivan Jr. explained that the $50,000 was cut from the maintenance budget but was supposed to be replaced after the new year with an additional appropriation.

A motion was approved to allow Sullivan Jr. to approve the amount of emergency funds that Johnston needs. A motion was later approved in the meeting to approve the $50,000 pending it has been advertised. If it has not been advertised then Sullivan Jr. instructed county auditor Laura Wheeler to do so.