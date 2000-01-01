Making a House a Home

Starke/Pulaski Habitat for Humanity recently held an open house for yet another completed home in Winamac. The John and Melissa May family received their keys to their new home at 614 S. Burson Street on Saturday, Sept. 28. Guests were invited for refreshments and had the opportunity to meet with Habitat for Humanity members. The May family also received handmade quilts from the ladies of St. Luke's Church of San Pierre.