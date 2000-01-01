Home / News / Making ice look ‘cool’: Ice sculptor Stephan Koch featured at library event
Ice sculptor Stephan Koch enjoyed taking a break on his creation after all of his work was done. After the completion of the ice throne, the area was cleaned up so guests could get their picture taken on it.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Public Library held a free outdoor ice sculpting event on its front lawn for the community on Wednesday, February 23. From 4 - 8 p.m., guests were able to watch Indiana Ice Studio founder Stephan Koch work his magic while they enjoyed music, popcorn and hot chocolate. Koch made a total of three ice sculptures: a Pulaski County Public Library ice throne, an ice picture frame, and an ice moose.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

