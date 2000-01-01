Making ice look ‘cool’: Ice sculptor Stephan Koch featured at library event

The Pulaski County Public Library held a free outdoor ice sculpting event on its front lawn for the community on Wednesday, February 23. From 4 - 8 p.m., guests were able to watch Indiana Ice Studio founder Stephan Koch work his magic while they enjoyed music, popcorn and hot chocolate. Koch made a total of three ice sculptures: a Pulaski County Public Library ice throne, an ice picture frame, and an ice moose.