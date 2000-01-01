Mammoth Solar Central road use map now available

The Mammoth Solar Central road usage map has been executed and is now available for the public to view on the Pulaski County government's website. This information, as well as the most recent progress report on the Mammoth Solar projects, were presented to the Pulaski County Commissioners during a regular meeting on Monday, April 7. Ginny Munroe and Timothy Hollandsworth of VS Engineering were present to give the updates. Munroe said that Doral could possibly be releasing a second map for the Mammoth project, but they have advised VS that they are not ready to do that at this time.