Mammoth Solar Grazing Lands project granted tax abatement

Doral Renewables' requested tax abatement was granted by the Pulaski County Council during a special council meeting on Dec. 1 at the county courthouse. The abatement is for Doral's Mammoth Grazing Lands and Pastures project, which is a proposed 945 megawatt agrivoltaic (dual-use) project that will combine solar panel installation alongside grazing livestock under the panels. The council considered Resolution 2025-16, which is a confirmatory resolution, establishing an Economic Revitalization Area (ERA) and granting a tax abatement for the project. Several exhibits were included with the resolution, including a parcel map; a list of all parcels requested to be an ERA; an outline of expectations and estimated promises that the developer is making (such as assessed value, estimated total jobs and cumulative salaries, the length of the ERA, etc.); a copy of Resolution 2021-06, which outlines the procedures regarding tax abatements, giving the council the right to exercise clawbacks if the developer fails to meet the expectations set forth; and a separate page which the developer has to sign to approve the provisions before the entirety of the abatement resolution can be considered complete. The second part of the council's packet included the economic development agreement (EDA) between the county and the developer with the various exhibits that go along with that. This included the economic development payment schedule; another copy of the map and the parcel lists; another copy of the outline of expectations; and the guarantee agreement, which does not get executed until 90 days prior to construction.