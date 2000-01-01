Man involved in fatal accident last year sentenced to one year in jail, one year community corrections

A Lafayette man involved in a fatality accident more than a year and a half ago was sentenced to one year in jail and one year of community corrections as part of a plea agreement on March 4.

Bradyn Bordenet, 21, of Lafayette, was sentenced for causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood, a level 5 felony.

The accident happened on the curve on U.S. 35 between CR 600 S. and CR 675 S. at approximately 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2017.

According to the court documents, a line of vehicles were traveling north behind a 1930 Ford Model A, driven by Larry Williams, 67, of Knox. Larry Williams had just purchased the Model A and was headed home with his wife, Patty, following him. Following Patty Williams was Emily McLeroy who was followed by Antonio Arzola Jr., 24, of Logansport, who was driving a Honda Civic.

Video provided to the police by McLeroy, shows Bordenet driving a silver Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on U.S. 35 when his vehicle traveled into the northbound lane and caused Larry Williams to leave the roadway where he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail before rolling about two and a half times. The Cruze continued south and sideswiped the vehicle driven by Patty Williams. Bordenet’s vehicle then passed McLeroy’s vehicle before hitting the Civic almost head-on. According to the court documents, Arzola Jr. died from blunt force trauma.

Bordenet is sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year to be served in jail and one year to be served as community corrections. One year will be suspended and served as probation.