Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A day on, not off

Winamac Community High School and Middle School students celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a convocation Monday, Jan. 20. The convocation was the culmination of work from a student committee that has been meeting for months with the help of Mr. Kevin Zupin, Ms. Karen Butler and Mr. Patrick Schuttrow.

This year’s theme was “Plant the Seed.” The initiative for this theme was introduced first to seniors who attended a field trip to Indianapolis in October, ending with their visit to the MLK/RFK Memorial near the downtown.