Home / News / Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A day on, not off
The 2020 MLK Award Winners are (front) Payton Warner (Courage), Sammy DePoy (Dignity), Ryan Huggler (Sacrifice); (middle) Jaylynn Hall (Community), Taylor Perry (Courage), Mrs. Natalie Dickinson (Sacrifice); (back) Sandy Lucas (Courage), Ms. Elaina Sutton (Justice), Mrs. Marilyn Newman (Dignity) and Mr. Don Darda (Community). Not pictured Tori Wildermuth (Community).

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A day on, not off

Winamac Community High School and Middle School students celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a convocation Monday, Jan. 20. The convocation was the culmination of work from a student committee that has been meeting for months with the help of Mr. Kevin Zupin, Ms. Karen Butler and Mr. Patrick Schuttrow.
This year’s theme was “Plant the Seed.” The initiative for this theme was introduced first to seniors who attended a field trip to Indianapolis in October, ending with their visit to the MLK/RFK Memorial near the downtown.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here