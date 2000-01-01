Mary Conner appointed new Pulaski County Historian

The Indiana County Historian Program has announced that Mary Conner, of Winamac, has been appointed the new Pulaski County Historian, effective Jan. 1.

The Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau established the County Historian Program in 1981 in an effort to improve the historical communication network in the state. Each county has one county historian. IHS’s Local History Services Department coordinates the program.

Local historical organizations in each county nominate county historians to renewable three-year terms. Conner was nominated by the Pulaski County Historical Society. The Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau appoint the nominees as official county historians. County historians are volunteers and receive no compensation for their work.

Conner says her objective in the position is to “educate and bring awareness of Pulaski County history and to represent the county and local historical society in a professional manner and within a timely period.” She also hopes to start a History Day program for county youth.

According to the Indiana County Historian program, each Indiana county historian acts as:

• a coordinator of historical information sources for the county he or she serves

• a resource person for historical inquiries from within and without the county

• an emissary of the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau, promoting cooperation between local historical organizations while reducing duplication of effort

• an educator able to travel within the county and capable of serving the needs of his or her constituents

• a student willing to devote time and effort to learning new techniques and technologies

• a historian well acquainted with and interested in the county’s heritage

Conner succeeds Karen Fritz who has served three terms in the position. She declined re-appointment to pursue other historical projects, independently and with the Pulaski County Historical Society. Previous county historians have been Lynda Irving and Richard Dodd.