A mash-ing good time at Potato Fest

Medaryville's Potato Fest was once again unearthed, bringing another year of fun activities and community pride to downtown Medaryville. The festival was held from August 15-17, drawing in people from Medaryville and all over the county for family fun. The opening ceremonies were held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15 to kick off the three days of festivities. Bob Baker played the national anthem on harmonica and Pastor Thomas Dewlen from the Medaryville Assembly of God gave the prayer and the opening statements. Medaryville's Potato Fest took a hiatus for about 16 years – reviving in 2024. Pastor Dewlen said he is glad that the festival is back.