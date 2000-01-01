Mask mandate instated at Eastern Pulaski schools

A six to one vote at a special school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 20 solidified that starting Wednesday, Sept. 22, all Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation students will be required to wear a face mask to school. School board member Scott Hanson was in opposition. The mask mandate requires all students in the corporation to wear masks on buses as well as in school. The only times students will not be required to wear a mask is during P.E. class, sports, outdoor recess, and meal times. Chezem and the school board also heard out several concerns from the public about the mask mandate prior to the vote, many of which were from parents. Several of those comments cited concerns about the potential physical and mental effects of long term mask wearing in children.They also heard from Pulaski Memorial Hospital general surgeon and parent Dr. Daniel Anderson who believes the benefits of mask wearing are greater than any of the potential risks.