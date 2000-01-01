Mayapple Solar road use agreement approved by commissioners

Pulaski County attorney Kevin Tankersley presented the Mayapple Solar road use agreement to the commissioners on Tuesday, June 20. The documents ultimately passed, with vice president Maurice Loehmer recusing himself from the vote. Also during the meeting, the board took a vote on a resolution between the county and Bottlebrush Solar. Tankersley advised that Mayapple's road use agreement is similar to the other agreements that have been signed by the board already, but there are a few changes. He said this one calls for the solar company to do road stabilization on any gravel roads in the project.