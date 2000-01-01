Home / News / Mayberry 2.0
State and local officials, organization leaders, local business people and interested community members gathered at the Winamac Knights of Columbus for the 2025 Pulaski County Economic Development Summit on Tuesday, April 29.

Economic Development Summit highlights balance of roots and progress
Much like a camera, the annual Pulaski County Economic Development Summit aims to capture a quick snapshot of the state of the county at the present moment. This year, Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer's address developed the current picture of our local economy, highlighting its strengths, weaknesses and crucial connections between government, organizations and businesses. Giving a birds-eye view of the economy, Origer stated that the county is still reaping the benefits of efforts made by the previous county council to address a looming fiscal crisis. However, due to recent legislation on the state level, he said that the county is looking at reduced revenues in 2026 and 2027. A prosperous 2028 could be on the horizon. Currently, several larger scale county projects are underway, including the courthouse renovation project, the Willow Creek Villas housing development, broadband installation and commercial solar.

