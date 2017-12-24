Mayhem implodes Christmas Eve

A mixture of mayhem imploded in the county on Christmas Eve causing local emergency responders to team up and call for a little help.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, police, emergency medical services and first responders were called to two overdoses, seven vehicle accidents and one medical call in just a short period of time.

Snow-covered roads were a main factor in the accidents, one which involved a Pulaski County ambulance, while another involved a snowplow.

Before the chaos ensued, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office sent out a weather warning regarding the snow and hazardous driving conditions on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. when 3-6 inches of snow was expected. A second message was later sent out on Dec. 24 around noon warning of the winter advisory that would last until about 7 p.m.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 24 one of the first major accidents occurred involving a passenger car and an Indiana Department of Transportation snowplow in the area of CR 900 S. and SR 39. The passenger vehicle was still on the roadway and it appears the driver lost control before traveling into the snowplow lane of traffic. The car was hit in the rear by the snowplow.

While Pulaski County EMS were responding to the scene on SR 39, one of the two ambulances ran off the road at SR 14 and CR 600 W. around 3 p.m.

As the snowplow and the passenger car vehicle occurred, a slide-off occurred at SR 119 and Crestview Drive, north of the Tippecanoe River, around 3 p.m. According to the dispatch at the time of the accident, the vehicle hit a utility pole.

The overdoses happened later when one person was suspected of taking numerous pills and another was being transported to the hospital.