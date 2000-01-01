McClure chosen to fill third commissioner seat

The Republican Precinct Committeemen didn’t take long to decide who would be the next commissioner during a caucus on Aug. 29.

The caucus lasted less than an hour and it took only two rounds for 12 of the 15 precinct committeemen to chose John “Mike” McClure as the next commissioner.

“I was pleased with it. I’m not naive to what I got myself into. I just hope that we can get things so that it isn’t so hectic for a commissioner,” McClure said.

Nine candidates vied for the seat left open after former commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. resigned on Aug. 2 due to health issues.

Candidates had an opportunity to speak on behalf of themselves during the Republican Party Caucus and all nine took advantage of the opportunity. Candidates included McClure, Jim Gould, of Star City, Tyler Campbell, of Winamac, Joe Moyer, of Star City, Douglas Roth, of Winamac, Eugene “Gene” Clark, of Winamac, Daniel Vanaman, of Winamac, Raymond Franko, of Winamac, and Alex Haschel, of Winamac.

As per state guidelines, 50 percent or more of the precinct committeemen must approve the candidate. If that 50 percent is not reached during a vote, the candidate with the least amount of votes will be eliminated from the voting process and another vote will be taken.

McClure, who is the retired owner of Two Guys Mechanical and JMR Trucking, said he threw his name into the mix of candidates because he retired a few years ago and serving the county would give him a good purpose.