McTeigue resigns from West Central school board

Kyle McTeigue has resigned his seat on the West Central School Corporation, effective Oct. 15. McTeigue was the Cass Township representative. His resignation was approved at a regular school board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2. When asked for more information, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe replied that McTeigue has recently purchased a home outside of the district. He will no longer be a resident of Cass Township and is unable to keep his seat on the board.