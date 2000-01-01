Medaryville advised of Potato Fest, park activities
Fun summer events are in the works in Medaryville. The Medaryville Town Council heard from both the park board and the Potato Fest Committee about upcoming activities during a regular meeting on Wednesday, May 15. Park board member Mike Ross advised that they would like to host a cornhole tournament and a cookout in the town park in late July. The tournament would help raise money for the park. Additionally, they would also like to host a movie night in the park as well. In addition, the Potato Fest Committee also provided updates about the upcoming festival in August.
