Medaryville amends salary ordinance for maintenance supervisor and assistant

The town of Medaryville voted in favor to amend the 2022 salary ordinance at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for both the town maintenance supervisor and the assistant supervisor. The amended ordinance changed both of those positions from exempt to non-exempt, which switches them from being salary to hourly positions in 2022. Councilwoman Suzanna Wilcoxon made the motion to do that, and to set their rates to be $30.09 per hour for the maintenance supervisor position and $17.10 for the assistant supervisor respectively.