Medaryville approves more storage space for town marshal

Medaryville town marshal Cody Foust recently got the green light to begin on plans to expand and reorganize the town marshal's office to allow for more space for evidence storage. At a regular town council meeting on June 16, the Medaryville town council first heard Foust's request for permission to dispose of some unusable equipment, such as old cameras. The request was approved. In addition to that, he also requested permission to build a small wall in his office to allow for more space for evidence storage and to put in a secure door. He added that he would like to get rid of some old makeshift shelving and to replace it with a work bench which would allow for even more space for drug testing equipment. It will also be secured. A motion was made to approve the expenditure of up to $2,500 for purchasing the requested equipment and modifications that Foust presented. It passed unanimously.