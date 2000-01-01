Medaryville approves new website hosting service

The Town of Medaryville's website will be hosted through a new website service soon. The Medaryville Town Council approved the proposal along with several other items during their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 18. The approved host is IN.gov. Indiana's IN.gov website offers website hosting services to all local government agencies in the state. The service allows local governments to manage their site content using a content management system while the host handles the technical infrastructure. IN.gov started offering website design and hosting services in early 2020, providing all local government agencies with the same design, hosting and security as state agency websites. The town's new website will have links to pay water bills, watch town meetings, view meeting agendas, minutes and town ordinances. The Indiana state law requiring that meetings be livestreamed took effect July 1.