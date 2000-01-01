Medaryville approves offer to diocese

Medaryville Town Council members are preparing for a new water tower and they are now offering to purchase property for it.

On Friday, the council met in a special meeting to approve an offer to the Diocese of Lafayette. The offer is for the gravel lot and a grass parcel across the street from the town hall on Main Street. It is the ideal spot to build a new water tower as the current one is antiquated.

The council is applying for an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant to help purchase the new tower. There is a 20-percent local match for the grant.

The special meeting moved quickly, as the council had discussed the property at a previous meeting. A motion was approved to offer $6,000 for two parcels at the intersection of Jefferson and Main streets. As part of the motion, council members approved for the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission to send the offer by certified mail. The Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission is working with the town to apply for the grant and will help them in the process of acquiring the land.