Medaryville approves quote to clean water tower

Maintenance supervisor Keith Hauptli presented the town with a quote to have the Medaryville water tower cleaned at a regular meeting on July 21. The cost of the cleaning for 2022 only would be $3,186. He explained to the council that the tower could be cleaned without even draining the water out. Councilwoman Suzanna Wilcoxon made a motion to approve payment for the cleaning of the water tower for 2022 pending the proper agreement for signatures and it was seconded by council president Arthur Conley. It passed.