Medaryville approves tabled invoice, retainage

Medaryville Town Council members held a special meeting on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. to finish up some end-of-the-year business.

At the meeting council members approved an invoice, a change order and a retainage payment that were previously tabled during a meeting on Dec. 13.

The items were previously tabled due to concerns of the council members. At the Dec. 13 meeting, council president Bob Schultz questioned why the town is being charged for the invoice and change order when the work wasn’t done correctly the first time. Schultz said he would speak with the engineering company in regards to the two items.

The invoice and the change order, along with the retainage, are part of the pavement project that was completed this year.