Medaryville awards bid for water tower project

Medaryville Town Council members approved a bid for the new water tower that is more than $200,000 than anticipated.

During their last regular meeting on Nov. 20, the council held a public hearing in regards to new water rates and awarded a bid for a new water tower.

The town has received a grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs in the amount of $600,000. Because of the grant, the town will have a local match of $173,250 for a projected project cost of $773,250.

John Sturgill, of McMahon, made a bid recommendation for the 60,000 gallon elevated water tank. The bid is for $978,655 and was the lowest of two bids. The bid includes a tank, a paint-containment system, installing an 8-inch water main and the demolition of the original tank. It also includes a chlorine addition system. Sturgill also suggested the council appoint the council president, Schultz, to execute the notice of award, subject to the closing of the loan.