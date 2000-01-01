Medaryville council approves selling of land

Medaryville Town Council members will soon be going through the process of selling property as a local property owner has an interest.

Town council members discussed, during a regular meeting on March 21, selling a grass lot that is owned by the town. The lot was part of the property the town purchased last year from St. Henry Catholic Church-Diocese of Lafayette. The property that is across the street from the town hall was purchased in anticipation of it being the new location for a water tower.

Town council president Robert Schultz said the couple that purchased the church would like to also purchase the lot to build a garage.

Town attorney Amber Lapaich said the property must be sold through a bid process, according to Indiana law.

The council approved that the property is considered surplus and can be sold starting at a minimum purchase price of $1,500.