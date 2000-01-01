Medaryville determines park member terms, establishes park donation fund

The Medaryville park board is beginning to take form - the Medaryville Town Council established a park donation fund and approved the term limits for each park board member at a regular town council meeting on Dec.15. Park board members Dusty Williams, Gene Payne, Ashlee Salyer and Mike Ross were approved to be on the board in November, but at the time the term limits were yet to be determined. According to the discussion had at the December meeting, Ashley Salyers (R) will be serving for four years, Dusty Williams (R) for three years, Mike Ross (I) for two years and Gene Payne (D) for one year. The board appointments will be effective as of Jan. 1.