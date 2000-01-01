Medaryville discusses budget, Main Street property

The Medaryville Town Council addressed a couple of different items before discussing the 2026 budget during a special session on Aug. 25. The first topic the board addressed were the vacant lots next to the former Pizza King property (417 E. Main St.). President Ashlee Salyer said that the town has been thinking about potentially acquiring these lots for community use, but would have to split the parcels. She said that the current price point is a little high, however, with the cost coming in at $15,000. Clerk-treasurer Stacy Conley asked what all would be required with splitting the parcel. Salyer responded that she believes it will not require extra surveying, but there will be a little extra cost.