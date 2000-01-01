Medaryville discusses COVID-19 safety measures

Medaryville Town Council members discussed the COVID-19 safety measures that are being taken by town employees.

The council members gathered for a regular meeting on April 16 by phone.

Town maintenance manager Keith Hauptli said he and maintenance assistant Steve Foust are not entering homes and they are careful to stay 6 feet away from people while working.

To help keep the public safe the town ball diamond and part of the park is locked. Hauptli said it’s hard to control whether someone is on the playground equipment because there isn’t a way to secure it.

Councilwoman Judy Harwood said she would like for the town employees to ride in separate vehicles. She understands they work together but thinks it would be better for them to have the 6 feet social distance. Harwood suggested that town employees drive their personal vehicles.

Councilman Ray Saltsman Sr. voiced his concern about the liability the town might face by allowing an employee to drive their personal vehicle while working. Saltsman Sr. said he would also like for the employees to wear face masks.

After some discussion, it was decided that Hauptli and Foust could drive the town pickup truck and dump truck.

Town attorney Amber Lapaich suggested that Hauptli and Foust split up their duties so that they are not working side by side.