Medaryville discusses utilizing public communication service

The Medaryville Town Council recently had a conversation about utilizing some kind of public communication tool to more effectively send out important notifications to Medaryville residents. Vice president Ashlee Salyer started the discussion at a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17, stating that a recent boil order made her question how efficient their public communication is. She suggested they consider adopting a service that could send out automated text messages, emails and phone call messages to residents. Of course the system could be utilized for more than just boil orders – it could also be used to communicate about other issues such as a water leaks.