Medaryville establishes election board

Members of the Medaryville election board met for the first time to establish the board, appoint a chairman and prepare a plan for the upcoming election.

The election board was formed because the Medaryville Town Council wanted to save money by holding an election instead of the county. The last election the town paid for that was organized by the county, cost the town about $6,000.

Clerk-treasurer Judy Harwood, who is a member of the town election board, said the town wants to hold the election to save money.

Members of the election board include Harwood, democrat Betty Payne and republican Pat Tiede, who were appointed to the board by party chairmen Doug Denton and Daniel Murphy.

The board briefly discussed where the election can be held, how many poll workers would be needed and that the board will have to create a ballot. Harwood said the council wants to use a paper ballot that the election board and the town council will have to approve, and not rent the county voting machines.

The board will meet again on Monday, July 8, in the hopes of deciding where to hold the election and a recommended budget. The budget can then be presented to the Medaryville Town Council for approval.