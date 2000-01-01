Medaryville eying potential revival of Potato Fest

All eyes were on Potato Fest Wednesday night as Kristie and Cheyenne Zimmerman were on the agenda to ask the Medaryville Town Council if it would be okay for them to look into potentially restarting the festival within the next year or so. The town of Medaryville hosted the annual Potato Fest from about 1989 to 2008, according to town board president Steven Foust. Kristie noted that they will need to get vendors, volunteers, rides and games, competitions, a parade and Mr. and Mrs. Spud. Some other ideas include a potato recipe contest, a golf cart decorating contest, a small petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting and displaying some pieces of town history. The town council agreed that they support them as they explore their options and form a committee going forward. They will come back before the board once they gather more information.