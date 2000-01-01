Medaryville Fire Department seeks funding for new station

The Pulaski County Commissioners were advised of another grant application opportunity during a regular meeting on Aug. 4. Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC) Executive Director Edwin Buswell informed the board that he was approached by the Medaryville-White Post Township Volunteer Fire Department to see if the commissioners would be interested in sponsoring a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for a new fire station in Medaryville. The potential grant award could be up to $750,000. He advised that only cities, towns or counties can apply for CDBG grants and that KIRPC has submitted this grant a few years in the past, but it wasn't funded. Because the fire district is so large and takes in so much more area than just the town of Medaryville, the state informed that the county would need to be the applicant instead of the town of Medaryville. The county at that time did agree to sponsor it. Buswell said that the funding will run through the county. The township, which will own the station, will be the sub recipient of the grant.