Medaryville food distribution warehouse given go-ahead from advisory plan commission

With a unanimous upwards vote from the Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC), it looks like the proposed food distribution warehouse in Medaryville is going to become a reality. The possibility of the distribution center was brought up at a regular Medaryville town council meeting in August of last year. Tom Fredrickson from Nelson Industries stated during the meeting that the Frito Lay warehouse will be a 6,000 sq. ft. dry food distribution building that is capable of 20% growth. APC board member Mike Tiede then made a motion to approve the request as submitted with member Mike McClure seconding. The motion passed unanimously.