Medaryville goes over amended wastewater rates

The Medaryville Town Council held a public hearing for new sewer rates before their regular meeting on Sept. 17. The floor was open, but no public comments were brought forward. A representative from Baker Tilly was present at the meeting to go over some of the key points of the rate study. Overall, it was stated that the town is above required cash reserves by $20,000 at the end of last year. It was noted that there has been some significant spend down of cash balances over the last three years due to projects, but even after those, the town is still above their required reserves. The representative stated that the biggest thing to note in the rate study is the above or below minimum reserve requirements line, which the town has been above those reserve requirements for the past five years. This allows Baker Tilly to phase in the proposed wastewater rate increases. The original proposal was a plan that would introduce a 15% increase in the first phase and smaller second and third phases. However, the town had asked if they could take a more level approach, so citizens did not have so much of an initial shock. Current user rates are $45 per month. The new Phase 1, effective Jan. 1, 2026, will increase rates by 7%, making it $48.15 per month (+$3.15). Phase 2, effective July 1, 2026, rates will increase by another 7%, making it $51.52 per month (+$3.37). The third and last phase, effective Jan. 1, 2027, will increase rates by 5.86%, making it $54.54 per month (+$3).