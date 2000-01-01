Medaryville grass clippings cover streets, clogging drains

Medaryville Maintenance Director Keith Hauptli voiced his concern about residents blowing their grass clippings in the streets and causing a mess.

Hauptli voiced his concern during a regular council meeting on Wednesday, May 16. He said he has spoken to the residents who are blowing the clippings in the streets and they are not too happy.

“They are clogging up the tiles,” Hauptli said. “We are having to clean out the catch basins.”

There is not an ordinance regarding grass clippings in the streets. Because there is not an ordinance addressing the issue, the town has nothing to enforce.

Town attorney Amber Lapaich said she can draft an amendment to the current ordinance that addresses overgrown grass or brush. If the grass clipping amendment is approved, citations can be issued.