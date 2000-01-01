Medaryville hears comments on water rate increase; park in need of repairs

The Medaryville Town Council heard several concerns from the community during a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20 in regards to the proposed water rate increase. The hearing comes in light of a recent water study that was conducted by Baker Tilly, which recommended that the town look into raising rates for its water utility. Some in attendance at the public hearing questioned the reasoning behind the decision to implement the increase all at once. Others questioned general price increases in town. Medaryville town marshal Cody Foust also presented the town council with some photos of needed repairs at the town park. He said that he has noted that they have a fence and some poles that are falling down and there are some writing on the picnic benches.