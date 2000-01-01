Home / News / Medaryville hires additional attorney to handle ordinance violations

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

The Medaryville Town Council has hired an attorney to prosecute the ordinance violations issued by the town after the attorney contract was tabled last month.
During a regular meeting on Feb. 14, the council approved to hire an attorney from San Pierre to represent the town in regards to the ordinance violations. The town currently contracts with attorney Amber Lapaich to handle the municipality issues.
Councilwoman Suzanna Wilcoxon was absent from the meeting.

