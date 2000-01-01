Medaryville hires new employee, appoints new park board members

The Medaryville Town Council hired a new maintenance employee and appointed two new park board members during a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 17. After conducting interviews, the council recommended hiring John Guffey to fill the vacant maintenance position. Vice president Ashlee Salyer said that Guffey has experience in the field and is very knowledgeable. His planned start date is May 13. Additionally, Kristie and Cheyenne Zimmerman from the Potato Festival Committee asked if they could both serve on the town's park board. There are currently three vacancies. They were ultimately approved.