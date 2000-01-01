Medaryville hires new town marshal

The Medaryville Town Council did not hesitate to replace the town marshal as Dave Combs resigned from the position.

At a regular meeting on Oct. 15, council president Suzanna J. Wilcoxon read a statement from former town marshal Dave Combs, who was announcing that he resigned due to the duties of his new full-time job.

Wilcoxon said she spoke with Combs who recommended Cody Foust for the town marshal position. Foust was approved as the new marshal. Combs will still be an officer for the department.